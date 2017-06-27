John Farrell Suspended One Game For Arguing With Umpire Bill Miller

BOSTON (CBS) — John Farrell was sent off the field for an early shower on Saturday night, and now he’ll be missing some more time in the dugout.
The Red Sox manager was suspended one game for his argument with umpire Bill Miller during Saturday night’s loss to the Angels.
Farrell was arguing a balk call on Fernando Abad, a call which was made just as batter Kole Calhoun called for time and stepped out of the batter’s box. The balk allowed the Angels’ fifth run to score.
Farrell argued that the balk occurred after the batter had been granted timeout, however the umpires met and decided that the balk occurred before the timeout.
Miller said after the game that he decided to eject Farrell after the manager had poked him in the chest.