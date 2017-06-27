Jay Talking: The Tall Ships From A Unique Perspective

The tall ships have left Boston, but their departure presented an opportunity for me to show you some of the ships from a dynamic perspective. Viewing the ships from a boat, and pulling right up beside them as they move through the water gives one a stronger sense of the drama and romance of these magnificent sailing ships. Thanks to the Boston Pilots, who are charged with the task of getting required harbor pilots on and off the ships, for the giving me access to a few of the tall ships as they headed out to sea. Enjoy the ride.