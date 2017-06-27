WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Beverly Woman Uses Waffles, K-Cups To Fight Off Possibly Rabid Fox

June 27, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Beverly, fox attack, rabid fox

BEVERLY (CBS) — Beverly resident Kayla Doig was unpacking her groceries on Monday when it happened.

Out of her neighbor’s yard, a fox started bounding toward her, bit her leg, and latched on.

beverly fox attack 1 Beverly Woman Uses Waffles, K Cups To Fight Off Possibly Rabid Fox

Kayla Doig’s leg after she was attacked by a fox in Beverly (Photo Courtesy: Kayla Doig)

Doig — still holding groceries — began to throw boxes of waffles and k-cups at the animal.

On Facebook, she wrote the fox “continued to bite me multiple times on my leg and next thing I remember is being face-down on my front yard while my dad tried to fight it off.”

“I have 2 bite marks.  One here, and down here,” explained Doig to WBZ-TV, pointing to a series of bite marks on her left leg.

beverly fox attack 2 Beverly Woman Uses Waffles, K Cups To Fight Off Possibly Rabid Fox

Bite marks on Kayla Doig’s leg from a fox attack (Photo Courtesy: Kayla Doig)

After a trip to the hospital for anti-rabies shots and a prescribed plan for continued treatment over the next 10 days, Doig said she is doing fine.

She assured her Facebook friends, “Currently, I am okay, just in pain. Thankfully I have some waffles and coffee!”

beverly fox attack 3 Beverly Woman Uses Waffles, K Cups To Fight Off Possibly Rabid Fox

Kayla Doig’s leg after she was attacked by a fox in Beverly (Photo Courtesy: Kayla Doig)

Doig’s father scared the fox away.

“I heard Kayla starting to say, ‘no, no, no.  Get away,'” Bruce Doig said.  “When you see somebody, especially your child, being attacked like that, it’s painful.”

Beverly Police said she was the second person in town to be bitten by a fox.

According to Doig, her attack happened about five hours after the first and just one street over.

“It’s really crazy.  I was not expecting something like that to happen, especially outside my own house.”

Doig added that a fox was hit and killed by a truck on Tuesday.

Hoping it is the same fox, officials are having it tested for rabies.

 

