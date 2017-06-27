Dozens Evacuated As Crews Fight Fire In East Boston Deli

EAST BOSTON (CBS) — Dozens of people were forced from their homes after a fire tore through Milano’s Deli early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 1 a.m. at the deli near the corner of Saratoga and Bennington Streets. Nobody was inside at the time.

Firefighters said they had trouble getting into the building at first because of the metal roll-up shutters.

Crews eventually fought their way in and got the flames under control.

Two firefighters were taken from the scene and treated for minor injuries.

Police worked to evacuate residents from the adjoining apartment building in case the fire spread.

District Chief Mark Raymond said there were “at least 60 people from the building on the corner which the police assisted in getting them out of the building until we knew the fire hadn’t gotten into that building.”

Fire officials said there’s a solid firewall protecting the apartments, so flames didn’t spread and residents were allowed back into their homes.

The interior and roof of the deli, which has been there for about 30 years, were damaged.

Officials said it appeared the fire began in the kitchen.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope reports