WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
WEATHER ALERT: Scattered Showers, Storms  Forecast | Blog | Radar | App

Dozens Evacuated As Crews Fight Fire In East Boston Deli

June 27, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Anna Meiler, Boston Fire, Doug Cope, East Boston, Fire, Milano's Deli

EAST BOSTON (CBS) — Dozens of people were forced from their homes after a fire tore through Milano’s Deli early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 1 a.m. at the deli near the corner of Saratoga and Bennington Streets. Nobody was inside at the time.

Firefighters said they had trouble getting into the building at first because of the metal roll-up shutters.

milanos Dozens Evacuated As Crews Fight Fire In East Boston Deli

Fire crews fight flames at Milano’s Deli on Saratoga Street. (WBZ-TV)

Crews eventually fought their way in and got the flames under control.

Two firefighters were taken from the scene and treated for minor injuries.

Police worked to evacuate residents from the adjoining apartment building in case the fire spread.

milanos2 Dozens Evacuated As Crews Fight Fire In East Boston Deli

Crews fought their way into Milano’s Deli in East Boston to battle a fire.
(WBZ-TV)

District Chief Mark Raymond said there were “at least 60 people from the building on the corner which the police assisted in getting them out of the building until we knew the fire hadn’t gotten into that building.”

Fire officials said there’s a solid firewall protecting the apartments, so flames didn’t spread and residents were allowed back into their homes.

The interior and roof of the deli, which has been there for about 30 years, were damaged.

Officials said it appeared the fire began in the kitchen.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch