Charlie Sheen Selling Babe Ruth Sale Sheet, World Series Ring

June 27, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, Boston Red Sox, Charlie Sheen, MLB, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Actor Charlie Sheen is well-known for his wild personal life that has long been full of unhinged debauchery. But you may be surprised to know that the Major League star and former guest of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich is also something of a history buff and collector of valuable historical items.

Rick “Wild Thing” Vaughn himself is especially a fan of collecting baseball artifacts, and just so happens to own two of the most valuable items in the game: Babe Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring, and the 1919 document that confirmed the Red Sox’s sale of the would-be baseball legend to the Yankees.

But they won’t be in his possession much longer.

Sheen revealed to ESPN’s Darren Rovell that he has consigned to Lelands.com both Ruth’s World Series ring and an original copy of the 1919 sale sheet that sent Ruth from the Red Sox to the Yankees. The items are expected to be sold on Friday.

“I’ve enjoyed these incredible items for more than two decades and the time has come,” said Sheen. “Whatever price it brings is gravy.”

Bidding at Lelands.com has already topped $611,000 for the World Series ring, and $379,000 for the sale document. The copy of the sale sheet originally owned by former Red Sox owner Harry Frazee, who made the deal before passing away in 1929, was sold in 2005 for $996,000.

gettyimages 53015843 Charlie Sheen Selling Babe Ruth Sale Sheet, World Series Ring

The 1919 history-making contract selling Babe Ruth from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees, signed by Yankees owner Joacob Ruppert and Red Sox owner Harry Frazee, at a preview of a sports memorabilia sale on June 3, 2005 at Sotheby’s in New York. (Photo credit: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

Sheen told ESPN that he doesn’t remember exactly how much he spent on the Ruth items when he first bought them, but will “certainly come away with a profit.” He kept both items framed in his home and enjoyed showing them to guests and talking about the infamous sale of Ruth from the Red Sox to the Yankees, which changed the course of baseball history forever and stands as perhaps the worst deal in Boston sports history.

In 1992, Sheen famously bought the baseball that went through Bill Buckner’s legs in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series for $93,000 and sold it in 2000 for $63,000.

