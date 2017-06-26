Report: Red Sox Could Be Potential Trade Contender For Sonny Gray

BOSTON (CBS) — With the trade winds starting to blow in Major League Baseball, the Red Sox are reportedly in the mix for yet another starting pitcher.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports, Boston is a potential suitor for Oakland Athletics starter Sonny Gray:

Boston Red Sox have quietly sent some of their most respected evaluators to his last two starts. This could fall under standard due diligence, but one source familiar with their intentions said the Red Sox are keen for Gray – and when president Dave Dombrowski targets a player, the price for other teams jumps accordingly.

Passan lists the Astos, Cubs and Yankees as some of the potential contenders for the 27-year-old Gray, who is 3-3 with a 4.45 ERA in 11 starts for the A’s this season. Once considered one of the best young arms in the majors, Gray’s trade value has taken a hit over the last year as he’s dealt with a slew of injuries. Gray missed the first month of the 2017 season with a lat strain, after battling a forearm injury toward the end of the 2016 season.

Over his five-year career, Gray is 41-34 with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.218 WHIP.

Oakland currently sits at 34-42 and in last place in the AL West, so they will likely be open for business in the near future. It’s unclear what their asking price would be for Gray, but it would probably call for a few prospects — and Dombrowski has shown no issue trading away prospects since taking over the Red Sox in 2015. But the question would be if there is enough to offer in the cupboard after Dombrowski dealt away top prospects in deals for Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel.

Passan also noted that the Boston is looking for a power-hitting third baseman and late-inning reliever, which should come as no surprise for Red Sox fans.

The MLB trade deadline is 4pm on July 31.