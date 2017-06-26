Tom Brady Hits Links With Steph Curry

June 26, 2017 8:16 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Sports News, Steph Curry, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) —  Talk about a power pairing on the links.

A couple of defending champions played some golf together over the weekend, with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady teeing off with Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry. Brady posted a photo of the two on the course on his Instagram account, captioning it “Young Jedi”:

Young Jedi @stephencurry30 🏌

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Both players have won a two titles in the last three years, and both belong to the Under Armour family, so they probably had plenty to talk about between holes.

Brady, who grew up in the Bay Area, has made it a point to wish Curry luck on social media during Golden State playoff runs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch