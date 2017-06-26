Tom Brady Hits Links With Steph Curry

BOSTON (CBS) — Talk about a power pairing on the links.
A couple of defending champions played some golf together over the weekend, with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady teeing off with Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry. Brady posted a photo of the two on the course on his Instagram account, captioning it “Young Jedi”:
Both players have won a two titles in the last three years, and both belong to the Under Armour family, so they probably had plenty to talk about between holes.
Brady, who grew up in the Bay Area, has made it a point to wish Curry luck on social media during Golden State playoff runs.