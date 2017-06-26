Lobster Weighing Over 20 Pounds Spotted In Logan Luggage

BOSTON (CBS) – TSA agents have found a number of strange things in luggage over the years, but their latest unusual discovery is uniquely New England.
A spokesman shared a photo Monday of a lobster weighing more than 20 pounds. The crustacean was detected in a checked bag in Terminal C (JetBlue) on Sunday morning.
Lobsters can travel in either carry-on or checked bags. They’re a common sight at New England airports, but this one was notable because of how large it is.
The TSA tells WBZ-TV that the lobster was traveling in a cooler and was alive and well.
Why is the TSA posting photos online of peoples private luggage if it’s ok to transport lobsters in luggage. Confirm it’s a lobster and move on.
EXACTLY RIGHT???? Why the heck is it OK for TSA to not only post pictures…..but why the heck are they taking pictures of their agents going through private luggage in the first place?!?!?!
Yeah, they need to fire that TSA agent. He should be WORKING and not showing off other peoples PRIVATE property. He is abusing his position and his authority.
He is also abusing that lobster by removing it from the cold, moist cooler and exposing it to the dry air-conditioning in the airport. You KNOW he didn’t go right back in the cooler either. It’s too big a spectacle. That lobster might die before getting to its destination because of its time in the dry air.
Lobsters can “travel”??? You make them sound like pets, or at least mules. Speaking of which, did someone check it for bags of dope?
Why not? Delta allows anything to gly with the passenger except snakes and chickens. Sometimes flying Delta is like riding in a Mexican Chicken Bus.
Fido (the lobster) filed a police report with local authorities alleging battery against the TSA agent.
Yeah, but did they molest it like a grandma in a wheel chair and take it to the rape room?
So what’s the problem?
Did they touch it’s junk?
So…. If my wife has some sexy undies, it would be OK for TSA to hold ’em up for a picture right? Silly me, I forgot it’s OK for the TSA to fondle my WIFE let alone stuff in the luggage.
Are they going to show photos of my family to the public too? What a bunch of sick pukes! No privacy, they are WAY out of line.
they can’t find bombs but they CAN find lobsters.
Sad. This guy is more than 200 years old, born before trains and telephones and automobiles. Why handle him carelessly when he’s on his way to die in a pot somewhere?
I am absolutely stunned, astounded, and amazed…a white TSA employee
What is the market priced of this here lobster?
price
where was the drawn buttah?
T otally
S tupid
A hole
So, even though they haven’t caught one terrorist, they’re proud of catching a lobster?
So, should law enforcement agencies be proud of catching criminals that work for the TSA?
Far more of those caught than illicit stuff out of someone’s bag.
If it is legal and not against airport or airline rules to have a lobster in a checked bag, why is the TSA playing with and photographing someone’s personal private property? Does this mean the TSA can also open anyone’s bags and play with and photograph their underwear, sex toys or any other it legal items they just feel like playing with?
The Boston TSA are the biggest goons in the country. They really think they are important like detaining people for 30 minutes to verify protein bars in a carry on.
Time to fire Michael McCarthy for taking selfies with the private property of passengers when no rules or laws were broken at all.
Must be fake
Meanwhile, while this UNION TOOL TSA worker posed with a lobster (traveling legally) bombs, guns and drugs in other bags were successfully smuggled past him.
They also found some melted butter in another bag and had a party.
So what we’re seeing here is a government official, after having violated the 5th Amendment rights of another citizen, publicly gloating over the private property of his victim… and the lamestream news story was centered around the “unusual find”.
Lamestream Media, carrying leftist government water for generations!
A through pat in order here…
invasion of that traveler’s privacy.
Lobsters that Big are not good to eat, they often Fight……