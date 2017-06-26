Jeremy Jacobs, Mark Recchi Among 2017 Hockey Hall Of Fame Inductees

BOSTON (CBS) — For more than 40 years, Jeremy Jacobs has owned the Boston Bruins. He’s become an important voice in the league, and as a result, he’ll receive the sport’s highest honor.

Jacobs will be inducted into the Hockey Hall as a “Builder,” for displaying “character and contributions to his organization and to the game of hockey in general.”

Forward Mark Recchi, who won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 to end his 22-year career, is also part of the 2017 Hall of Fame class.

The full class is below:

Dave Andreychuk

Danielle Goyette

Paul Kariya

Mark Recchi

Teemu Selanne

Clare Drake

Jeremy Jacobs

Recchi tallied 577 goals and 956 assists in 1,652 regular-season NHL games. He added 61 more goals and 86 more assists in 189 postseason games, winning Stanley Cups in 1991 (Pittsburgh), 2006 (Carolina) and 2011.

Kariya is known widely in the hockey world for his accomplishments in the NHL, but in New England, he’ll always be remembered for his 100-point freshman season for the University of Maine in 1992-93.

Andreychuk played one season for the Bruins in 1999-2000, tallying 33 of his 1,338 points and logging 63 of his 1,639 NHL games played.