WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Coast Guard Suspends Search For Possible Person In Water Off Plymouth

June 26, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Coast Guard, Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – An empty kayak led to the search for a possible missing person off the coast of Plymouth, but the Coast Guard has called off their search.

A fisherman spotted the overturned unmarked 10-foot lime green kayak with a paddle off Duxbury Pier Light around 4 a.m. Monday.

kayak Coast Guard Suspends Search For Possible Person In Water Off Plymouth

The unmarked 10-foot lime green kayak with a paddle found off Duxbury Pier Light. (Photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard was called and they launched a boat crew and a helicopter to start a search. The Duxbury and Plymouth harbormasters are also searching with the Plymouth Fire Department.

They said they searched a 29-square-mile area for four hours, but did not find anyone, and called the search off.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch