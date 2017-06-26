Coast Guard Suspends Search For Possible Person In Water Off Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – An empty kayak led to the search for a possible missing person off the coast of Plymouth, but the Coast Guard has called off their search.
A fisherman spotted the overturned unmarked 10-foot lime green kayak with a paddle off Duxbury Pier Light around 4 a.m. Monday.
The Coast Guard was called and they launched a boat crew and a helicopter to start a search. The Duxbury and Plymouth harbormasters are also searching with the Plymouth Fire Department.
They said they searched a 29-square-mile area for four hours, but did not find anyone, and called the search off.