Kitten Survives 6-Story Fall In Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (CBS) — Nora the kitten may be proof that cats actually do have nine lives.

The six-month-old cat took a tumble out of a sixth-floor window on Parker Street in Jamaica Plain Thursday and survived.

“That’s a significant height and many cats who fall this far do not survive,” said Rob Halpin of the MSPCA.

Nora was critically injured with trauma injuries to her brain, lungs, and face.

For the first 48 hours following the fall, Nora was in a special oxygenated cage to help her breathe while at the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center.

“Cats falling from great heights is especially common during the summer months as people have their doors and windows open due to the heat,” said MSPCA’s adoption center manager Alyssa Krieger.

She said about ten cats have come into the center so far this season having fallen out of windows.

“We’re taking her recovery day by day and will be announcing her availability for adoption in the coming weeks,” said Krieger.

Nora’s owners thought it would be best for her to find a new home after the fall.

Veterinarians expect a full recovery to take a few weeks.

If you interested in adoption, visit her or email adoption@mspca.org.