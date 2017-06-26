WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

NECC Owner Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Deadly Meningitis Outbreak

June 26, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Barry Cadden, NECC

BOSTON (AP) — The co-founder of a Massachusetts pharmacy has been sentenced to nine years in a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds more.

Barry Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder charges under federal racketeering law but was convicted of conspiracy and fraud charges.

cadden NECC Owner Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Deadly Meningitis Outbreak

Barry Cadden leaves federal court after the end of his trial, March 22, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

A judge sentenced Cadden on Monday after hearing statements from people who said he ruined their lives.

Cadden was charged in a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that was traced to contaminated injections of medical steroids made by the New England Compounding Center in Framingham.

Prosecutors say Cadden ran the center in a dangerous way by skirting industry regulations on sterility in an effort to push production and make more money.

Prosecutors sought a 35-year prison sentence. Cadden’s lawyer said he should get 2 1/2 to 3 years.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch