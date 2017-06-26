WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Keller @ Large: Bad Massachusetts Driving Getting Worse

June 26, 2017 7:57 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – I attended a wedding this weekend that required me to drive halfway across the state and back, and it was the usual summer weekend traffic nightmare. At one point, I had to detour around Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg, which is no joke.

And it gave me ample opportunity to observe the full panoply of really bad Massachusetts driving. Speeding, tailgating, gratuitous lane-changing, driving with phone in hand, you know the litany.

I can’t prove that it’s getting worse, but it sure feels like it is, and there may be some evidence to back that up. The Boston Globe reports that traffic violations are down 35-percent over most of this decade, a decline officials say is driven by cuts in the federal grants that help pay for road patrols, fewer cops being sent on traffic patrol, and a reluctance to write tickets as a result of public backlash.

Could the erosion of consequences for reckless, selfish driving have anything to do with a recent spike in traffic deaths? The experts say no, but you wonder.

Meanwhile, there has been an effort to ticket distracted drivers since the no-texting law came in awhile back, but you tell me if you’re seeing more or fewer people glued to their phones and all over the road.

What’s the moral of the story?

There’s only so much the law and the cops can do.

Until Massachusetts drivers create a culture of low-tolerance for bad drivers – and promote it through social pressure, the same way cigarette smokers became marginalized – the roads will remain a white-knuckle experience.

Oh well. At least the wedding was really nice.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Theodore Oule says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Yawn.

    Reply
  2. Bob Babineau says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Another Jon on vacation recycled piece of trash

    Reply
  3. FleetMode (@FleetModeSafety) says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Most are familiar with accidents/crashes that occur with teens and their driving. However, there is also an issue with company/fleet vehicles. These vehicles spend more time on the road than personal vehicles. Because the driver is on the clock and working, they will try to “multi-task” and do work other than driving when they are behind the wheel. Emails, phone calls, using apps and texting are often part of a drivers’ workload.

    While many states and legislators are seeking to lower distracted driving by increasing penalties, fees and regulations, there is another option. AT&T “It Can Wait” campaign is an advocacy effort to diminish distracted driving. They have an anti-texting app to be downloaded onto your smartphones. The app is called AT&T DriveMode. They make it available to all drivers for FREE!

    One area that is rarely discussed is that Massachusetts has hundreds of State vehicles that inspectors, regulators and the agricultural department use as fleet vehicles, but they do not have the technology to diminish distracted driving. I would love to see Massachusetts lead by example and use a program, like FleetMode, to block texts, redirect incoming phone calls, and impede all other apps in the State vehicles. If we want our state roads to be safer, let’s start by making our state vehicles safer.

    Reply
  4. Steven S Zicolella says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Wonder how many plates where from RI ?

    Reply

