Pet Parade: Forever Paws Animal Shelter

June 25, 2017 9:02 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs from Forever Paws Animal Shelter in Fall River were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Dolce. (WBZ-TV)

Dolce is a one-year-old Portuguese Podengo with a nice thick beard! He was found as a stray and brought to Forever Paws through Animal Control. He’s a fun-loving guy who loves playing and barking. He is just waiting to be neutered, and then he’s ready to find his forever home!

Bruiser. (WBZ-TV)

Bruiser is a pitt mix who is a great ambassador for his breed–calm, but loves to play. He’s great in the car, loves to go for walks, and loves to chase a ball. He has a medium energy level and is just an awesome dog.

Anyone looking for more info about Dolce, Bruiser, or any of Forever Paws’ other dogs can visit foreverpaws.com.

