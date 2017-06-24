Seth Moulton Town Hall Briefly Interrupted By Audience Member Outburst

BEVERLY (CBS) – Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton had to pause during his Town Hall event on Saturday in Beverly as a man in the audience interrupted with a heated verbal outburst.

Moulton gave his opening remarks, and the topic of Russia and potential collusion with President Donald Trump’s campaign members came up.

A man in the audience jumped out of his seat and began screaming at Moulton, who paused his remarks.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports that the man yelled “There is no Russia collusion!” and added “It is an ISIS conspiracy” and shouted to “Build the wall.”

“Well should we take a snap poll about who he voted for,” Moulton joked as the man’s outburst continued.

The man who stood up and began gesturing angrily and rushing about yelled “There is no Russia collusion” and “It is an Isis conspiracy.” pic.twitter.com/eTVkWyhEas — KarynRegal (@Karynregal) June 24, 2017

Moulton told the audience “All right guys, it’s OK. Look, there are some heated views.”

One of the first people to try and calm the man down was a Man named Joe from Beverly, who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“People feel really intensely about what’s going on,” the man told Regal. “The beautiful thing about our system is we don’t have to kill each other to win. That’s the whole point of the political process – ballots not bullets.”

Some of Moulton’s staff members were able to calm the man, who walked out of the auditorium after several minutes.

Moulton was in the news for different reasons on Friday. The congressman proposed to his girlfriend on the Speaker’s Balcony at the U.S. Capitol.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports