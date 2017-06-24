Old Sanford Mill Fire Burns From Friday Night To Saturday

SANFORD, MAINE (CBS) — Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a fire in a vacant, 95-year-old historic mill in Maine.

Firefighters said they were still working to put out the flames in the Sanford, Maine mill Saturday morning. More than 100 firefighters from 20 departments were on the scene to put out the blaze that started at about 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Some Sanford residents say they will miss the old building.

“It’s just a shame these are old mills, they’ve been here for probably a hundred years and vacant. It’s a shame to see something that’s been a part of Sanford for this long going up in smoke,” a resident said.

No one was hurt and state fire marshal’s office is looking into the cause of the blaze.