Roslindale Man Injured In Needham Hit And Run

NEEDHAM (CBS) – Police are searching for the driver of a Needham hit and run that left a Roslindale man with injuries.

Friday around 10 p.m., 22-year-old Yanni Gianniarikas had pulled into the breakdown lane on Interstate 95 South near Exit 19.

While he went to pop the hood of his truck, Gianniarikas was hit by a car. The driver continued traveling southbound on the road.

Gianniarikas told WBZ-TV’s Paul Burton that he and his brother Constantinos were on their way home from work when the engine overheated.

The brothers believe it was a silver Jeep that hit Gianniarikas.

Gianniarikas was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for treatment, but released Saturday.

Following the close call, Gianniarikas said he is traumatized but added he also feels lucky it wasn’t worse.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call (508) 820-2250.