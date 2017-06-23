Bella Bond Murder Trial: No Verdict On Fourth Day Of Deliberations

BOSTON (CBS) – A jury of eight men and four women did not reach a verdict Friday on the fourth day of deliberations in the trial of a man accused of killing 2-year-old Bella Bond.

There are no indications that the jury is any closer to reaching a decision after 22 hours.

Jurors were sent home for the weekend just before 4 p.m.

Family members, attorneys gathering for the jury to convene in court & end deliberations for the day after 22 hours #BabyDoe #BellaBond #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) June 23, 2017

Michael McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder in Bella’s death. Jurors could also opt to convict him of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter or find him not guilty of any of those charges.

The toddler was known only as Baby Doe for months after her body washed ashore Deer Island in the summer of 2015.

Friday marked the third full day of deliberations, while the jurors also deliberated for part of a fourth day.

Over the course of the trial, 169 pieces of evidence were introduced, and 34 witnesses testified. The trial lasted for 15 days.

Prosecutors say McCarthy killed Bella because he thought she was a “demon,” but the defense said the girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, was the one who held bizarre occult beliefs and killed her daughter.

Closing arguments Tuesday painted two opposing views of Rachelle, with the defense pointing out that there was no physical evidence tying McCarthy to the murder and claiming Rachelle lied in implicating him.