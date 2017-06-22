Report: Celtics Pursuing Porzingis, But Knicks’ Demands Remain Too High

BOSTON (CBS) — If Kristaps Porzingis gets traded prior or during the NBA Draft, he will likely be the best player to join a new team on Thursday.

It’s for that reason that Celtics — owners of the No. 3 overall pick, as well as many others in this and the next several drafts — remain in pursuit of acquiring the suddenly available forward.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Thursday afternoon that the Celtics are doing what they can in order to convince Phil Jackson to send Porzingis to Boston.

The Celtics remain in trade pursuit of Kristaps Porzingis, league sources say, trying to assemble a package to meet the Knicks' demands. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 22, 2017

However, given the high demands from New York, it’s not entirely clear whether or not the Knicks are serious about trading the budding star.

Sources: Several teams engaging with NY on Kristaps Porzingis – including Boston – are unwilling to meet Knicks demands for deal. So far. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

Teams telling me they're not sure if Phil is bluffing w/Porzingis talks, but they're staying engaged in case it gets closer to reasonable. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) June 22, 2017

According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, the Knicks want:

–No. 3 pick in 2017

–Brooklyn first-round pick in 2018

–Jaylen Brown

–Jae Crowder

The Celtics aren’t quite ready to give up that much, but they’re not exactly worlds apart.

Sources: BOS offered NYK its No. 3 pick, a player & an additional lottery pick that they think they can acquire tonight in a trade for KP. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2017

The 7-foot-3 forward will turn 22 years old in August. He averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks for the Knicks last year. He was originally drafted fourth overall in the 2015 Draft by the Knicks, and he was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie team that season.

He and the Knicks are in the midst of some disagreements, hence the shopping on the trade market. But it’s clear that if the Knicks are going to send him away, it will only be at a very hefty price.