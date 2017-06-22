Celtics Draft Jayson Tatum With No. 3 Pick

BOSTON (CBS) — After all the rumors and trade chatter, the Boston Celtics used the No. 3 overall pick on Thursday night to add a talented young scorer.

The Celtics drafted Duke forward Jayson Tatum third overall, giving them a young offensive-minded player to add to a team that won 53 games last season. The 6-foot-8 Tatum averaged 16.8 points per game off 45 percent shooting from the floor in his one season with the Blue Devils.

Read: Jayson Tatum’s Pre-Draft Profile

The 19-year-old is considered one of the most gifted scorers in this years draft. He can create his own shot in a number of ways, whether it’s his solid step-back jumper or ability to attack the basket, and should give Boston a scoring punch off of the bench in his rookie season.

The Celtics were front-and-center in a number of trade rumors leading up to the draft, including blockbuster swaps for Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis and Bulls guard Jimmy Butler. But in the end, Danny Ainge was satisfied with taking Tatum at No. 3.

Hey C's fans, Jayson Tatum just called you the best fans in the world! #SmartDude #GreatStart pic.twitter.com/5HVUp99e0i — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 23, 2017

The Philadelphia 76ers drafted Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the first overall pick, which they acquired from Boston on Monday for the third pick and an additional future first-round selection.