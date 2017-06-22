Boston Renames Street After David Ortiz

BOSTON (CBS) — In a ceremony across from Fenway Park Thursday afternoon, a street was officially renamed in honor of Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

Official unveiling of David Ortiz Drive sign across from Fenway Park. #wbz pic.twitter.com/dRcTEMoU1y — Doug Cope (@dcopewbz) June 22, 2017

David Ortiz Drive was formerly dedicated with Big Papi himself on hand.

Mayor Marty Walsh praised Ortiz for helping to unite the city following the Boston Marathon bombings of four years ago.

“In one of our darkest moments as a city was somebody who was there for us a couple of days later that lifted us right up,” Mayor Walsh said of Big Papi.

Ortiz said Boston was like his hometown.

“I’m very proud of being part of this city,” he said. “To me, doing what I did on the field was important, but dealing with the community is even more.”

The street, formerly known as Yawkey Way Extension, connects Yawkey Way with the Yawkey MBTA Commuter Rail station.

“David, we never want you to lose sight of the fact that you will always have a home here,” said Red Sox Chairman Tom Warner. “And that David Ortiz Drive is now a cherished part of our neighborhood.”

Just down Brookline Avenue from the street is the bridge that already bears Ortiz’s name.

Big Papi now has a bridge and a street named after him! #34#wbz pic.twitter.com/Rb8c7NQkVn — Doug Cope (@dcopewbz) June 22, 2017

Ortiz played 14 of his 20 years in Major League Baseball in Boston, helping the team to three World Championships.

The Red Sox will retire his number, 34, on Friday.

