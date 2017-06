BOSTON (CBS) – Yesterday, City Council heard from the Massachusetts Medical Society arguing that supervised injection sites should be opened to combat diseases and overdoses that have been become rampant since the start of the opioid crisis. The program is looking to open two facilities, but still needs to be approved by the state. Do you believe the facilities would help of hurt the epidemic? Is there a safe way to facilitate this crisis?

Originally broadcast June 20th, 2017.