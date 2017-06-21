New Bruins Adidas Jerseys Officially Revealed

BOSTON (CBS) — The new Bruins jerseys from Adidas are here, and they’re … not much different from the others.

All 31 NHL teams, including the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, revealed their new jersey designs by Adidas on Tuesday night. Rolling out through a series of tweets from all of the teams, the jerseys mostly featured slight updates to their previous designs, and that includes the Bruins.

Check out the new Bruins jerseys below:

The 2017-18 Authentic B's @adidashockey jersey is here. Preorder yours at the ProShop at TD Garden or by calling 617.742.0202 #FormTheFuture pic.twitter.com/rKPifo5RFB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 21, 2017

A press release at NHL.com describes in detail the technology that Adidas used to make the new jerseys lighter, cooler, and more durable for players. The 2017-18 season will be the first of a seven-year partnership between the NHL and Adidas for creating original apparel for all 31 teams.

Check out the rest of the league’s new uniforms in the video below:

The new jerseys come just in time for Wednesday’s NHL Awards show, during which the Vegas Golden Knights will reveal their expansion draft selections from the Bruins and the rest of the league.

The Golden Knights, of course, revealed their inaugural jerseys as well – to mixed reactions.

Both jerseys that we will wear in our inaugural season. #VGKFirstJersey pic.twitter.com/NYj3zDQmdZ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 21, 2017

Our jerseys will also feature a patch of our secondary logo on the shoulders. #VGKFirstJersey pic.twitter.com/e3DrkaLEMN — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 21, 2017

None of our players have numbers yet. But when they do, this will be what their numbers look like. #VGKFirstJersey pic.twitter.com/mU1l5jBSlr — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 21, 2017

Someone from the Bruins will be donning the Black & Gold of Vegas next season, if only for one night at the expansion draft. Here’s a look at who the Golden Knights could select.