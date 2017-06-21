Report: Bruins To Lose Colin Miller In NHL Expansion Draft

BOSTON (CBS) — Colin Miller’s days in a Bruins uniform are reportedly over.
According to The Boston Globe’s Fluto Shinzawa and CSNNE’s Joe Haggerty, the defenseman will be claimed in Wednesday night’s expansion draft for the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
According to Haggerty, the Golden Knights intend to trade Miller to the Maple Leafs, where he’ll compete against the Bruins in the Atlantic Division.
Miller, 24, joined the Bruins as part of the return package on the Milan Lucic trade. He’s played in 103 NHL games for the Bruins, scoring nine goals and adding 20 assists to go with an even rating.
His offensive upside has been evident, but so have his defensive deficiencies, which led to the Bruins opting to leave him exposed to the expansion draft.
Miller is under contract this season with a $1 million cap hit, and he’s due to hit restricted free agency next year.