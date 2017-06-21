Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Tacos

Everybody’s favorite Mexican street food seems to be taking New England by storm. These are the 8 Greatest places Phantom has found for tacos.

Vida Cantina

Portsmouth

Vida Cantina in Portsmouth, New Hampshire is a bright, fun restaurant that’s the brainchild of Chef David Vargas. He was born in Mexico and raised in Southern California, so he knows a thing or two about tacos. Here you can get them filled with everything from tasty Barbacoa di Carne, to Confit Pork Belly, to fried fish topped with slaw, avocado and salsa fresco. The key to his taco making success is double wrapping each one with two corn tortillas.

Loco Taqueria

South Boston

Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar in South Boston serves deliciously different Mexican food in a laid back but festive atmosphere. The taco offerings don’t disappoint, with offerings like root beer braised chicken tacos, or the spicy and satisfying pork carnitas tacos.

Casa Verde

Jamaica Plain

Casa Verde in Jamaica Plain is a small but spirited spot, serving authentic Mexican meals out of a tiny open kitchen. The stars of the show are the tacos, with everything from Lamb Al Pastor, a spin on the traditional pork dish topped with grilled pineapple and salsa roja; to the super spicy Shrimp a la Diabla; to the flavorful Carne Asada.

Howling Wolf

Salem

The Howling Wolf in Salem, Massachusetts is a California style taqueria featuring cuisine inspired by the Southwest. These are authentic soft tacos, no hard shells, served on homemade corn or flour tortillas, and stuffed with anything from fish tacos to shrimp tacos to al pastor, chicken, steak rice and beans. Nothing pairs with these hand held treats quite like a stiff and tasty margarita.

The Jetty

Marshfield

The Jetty in the Brant Rock section of Marshfield is a unique spot with the laid-back vibe of Southern California, paired with a menu of fresh fare. The tacos on the menu are the real deal, whether you indulge on the Lobster Taco, topped with grilled corn, cotija cheese and Mexican crema, or the always popular classic Fish Taco, featuring beer battered fried cod.

Naco Taco

Cambridge

Naco Taco on Mass. Ave in Cambridge is a big, fun taqueria specializing in Mexican street food, all served out of a kitchen that runs completely out of a trailer. Since the name ‘taco’ is in the name of the restaurant, you better believe they’re making these hand held treats to perfection. There is smoked chicken topped with shredded romaine and crema, and ultra-crispy fried cod with cabbage slaw and chipotle aioli. The house favorite has to be the Al Pastor taco, made with spit-roasted pork and burnt pineapple for a mix of sweet and spicy that will make your mouth happy.

El Patron

Worcester

El Patron in Worcester is as authentic as it gets. That’s because they serve homestyle Mexican cuisine cooked by a real Mexican mom. The outstanding and affordable tacos can be ordered a la carte, stuffed with fillings like slow cooked pork or chorizo. Or you can just go for an entire plate of fish tacos, served with rice, beans and pico.

Naumkeag Ordinary

Salem

Rounding out the Great 8 is Naumkeag Ordinary in Salem, Massachusetts. This cozy tavern has all of your favorite comfort foods with a menu divided into snacks, starters and entrees. The must order on the snack section of the menu has to be Naumkeag’s Taco of the Day. This plate features two six-inch tortillas, stuffed with whatever is fresh and seasonal, like ancho-rubbed pulled pork with avocado and tomatoes.

