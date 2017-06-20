Couple Arraigned In Connection To Baby Remains Found In Trash Bag

June 20, 2017 4:12 PM
WORCESTER (CBS) — A man and woman appeared in court Tuesday after police found remains of a newborn baby in a trash bag behind a home in Worcester.

Police were called to 374 Lake Avenue on Monday after a landlord complained of a foul-smelling trash bag. The bag was moved when they got there, but officers found it in the woods.

Remains of a newborn found outside of a Lake Avenue home in Worcester. (Photo Credit: WBZ-TV)

Jennifer Rheaume, 36, and Edwin Santiago, 31, have been arrested and charged with concealment in the death of a child.

Police said they originally arrested the pair for walking on train tracks nearby and then connected them to the baby after questioning.

Jennifer Rheaume and Edwin Santiago in court (WBZ-TV)

Rheaume and Santiago were arraigned before Judge Paul McGill.

Autopsy results have not been released yet. Officials hope they will help uncover how and when the baby died.

Police believe Rheaume was pregnant and gave birth to the child. They believe Santiago is her boyfriend.

The couple’s attorney says this amounts to nothing more than a tragedy.

“I think when the process plays itself out we’re going to find out that this was nothing more than a very sad story and a tragedy,” said Joseph Krowski Jr. “It certainly wasn’t a homicide or a manslaughter it was just a very, very sad situation that was brought upon this woman.”

Jennifer Rheaume and Edwin Santiago (Photo Courtesy of Facebook)

Both suspects already have open criminal cases against them.

They are scheduled to return to court on July 24.

