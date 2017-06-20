MBTA Police Find $40,000 Violin After Public’s Help

June 20, 2017 10:00 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — A $40,000 violin that was lost at South Station has been found by the MBTA Police.

Officials shared a picture Tuesday morning of a woman in a red sweatshirt holding the violin from a surveillance video. That was the last time the violin was seen.

By 3:35 p.m., MBTA Police announced that they identified and located the woman. Later Tuesday night, police recovered the violin and thanked the public for their “tips and interest.”

The violin was lost at South Station just after midnight on June 10. A woman picked up the violin after it had been left behind. Police say that woman is “no longer a person of interest” and assisted in the investigation.

violinwoman2 MBTA Police Find $40,000 Violin After Publics Help

MBTA Transit Police are looking to identify this woman (Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police)

The owner of the violin, Amy Sims, told WBZ she just wanted the instrument back.

missingviolin MBTA Police Find $40,000 Violin After Publics Help

Amy Sims’ missing violin (WBZ-TV)

“I didn’t know it had felt like this to lose an instrument and I never pictured myself as being someone who would,” said Sims.

She says the violin was handmade in New York in 1855 and is a huge part of her life.

MBTA Police were working to get the violin to Sims late Tuesday night.

