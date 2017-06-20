Josh Jackson Reportedly Won’t Work Out For Celtics Unless They Commit To Him At No. 3

BOSTON (CBS) — Two days ahead of the NBA Draft, Josh Jackson will not work out for the Boston Celtics unless the team makes some promises.

According to ESPN Insider Chad Ford, Jackson won’t work out for Boston unless they commit that they’re keeping the third overall pick on Thursday night (acquired Monday from the 76ers in a swap for the No. 1 overall pick) and that he is their man.

Jackson won't workout in Boston unless the Celtics commit that 1. They're keeping the pick 2. He's their guy at No. 3. https://t.co/k3QcBgnmHf — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) June 20, 2017

Jackson has been heavily rumored to be Danny Ainge’s target on Thursday night, part of the reason he traded out of the first spot (Duke’s Jayson Tatum and Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac are other rumored players). The 6-foot-8 wing averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in his one season with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Ainge has said he would draft a player who didn’t work out for the team, but Ford noted in a later Tweet that the lack of medical records could prove to be problematic if they like the player. Ford also pointed out that this is an issue between Jackson’s agent and the Celtics, not the player and the Celtics. Jackson wouldn’t work out for the Celtics when they owned the No. 1 pick, and his camp has made it clear this draft season that they’re worried he won’t get as much playing time on a team like Boston.

This is a disagreement between his agent and Celtics. Don't pin it on Jackson. He's the most competitive/fearless player in the draft https://t.co/NUGKzq7S5f — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) June 20, 2017

There’s still a chance the Celtics will draft Jackson, but now this leads to some more speculation as to if they’ll actually keep the pick come Thursday night.



