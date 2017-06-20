Concord Bear Sightings Continue; Police Ask Residents To Take In Bird Feeders

CONCORD (CBS) — Police are asking residents to be on alert and take in their bird feeders after a series of black bear sightings around town.

The sightings began Monday morning, and a bear was most recently seen Tuesday morning in the Mildred Circle area.

Police in nearby Lincoln also warned residents Tuesday morning that a bear was spotted on Bypass Road in Concord, not far from the town line–and told people to take in their bird feeders.

Before noon Monday, an Eaton Street resident saw the bear digging through trash. Two hours later, a bear was seen walking through an Oxbow Road yard.

“The mere presence of a bear in town is a not a threat to your safety,” Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor said in a statement. “Stay calm and avoid doing anything that may attract the animal to your yard. Residents should also call police immediately to report the sighting.”

Concord Police also offered residents a series of safety tips. They asked residents not to try to track or follow the bear, and to avoid refilling their bird feeders, as they are sources of food for bears which they have been known to return to frequently.

Police recommended banging pots and pans or using other means to scare bears away using noise. If they come face-to-face with the bear, they are advised to talk to it calmly while backing away.

They said there were no reports of property damage or close encounters between the bear and residents.