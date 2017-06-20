Cyclist Seriously Injured In Hit & Run Crash In Bedford

June 20, 2017 11:20 PM
Filed Under: Bedford, Carlisle, Juli McDonald

BEDFORD (CBS) – A cyclist was seriously injured in a hit and run crash in Bedford and police are looking for a driver whose car might have stood out.

The victim’s family tells WBZ he’s a 63-year-old Carlisle man; a husband and father who is an experienced and careful cyclist.

“The Bedford Police Department is actively seeking the vehicle involved, which is believed to be a silver or gray hatchback sedan,” said Sgt. Ronald Undzis.

Investigators say the car could be a Honda Civic – and that the rear window was covered by sheets or bedding. Without any cameras on that wooded stretch of Route 225, police hope witnesses and neighbors will lead them to the driver.

“If anybody has any information at all as far as who might be responsible for this, please contact us immediately,” said Undzis.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch