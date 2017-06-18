Uncle Saves Boy From Drowning In Plymouth

BOSTON (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy was rescued by family members after nearly drowning at his birthday party.
Friends and family of the child were gathered at the boy’s grandfather’s house in Plymouth for a barbecue on Saturday.
But the child somehow ended up face down at the bottom of the pool–and that’s when his uncle dove in.
“They pulled him out of the pool,” said Lt. Michael Connor of the Plymouth Fire Department. “They revived the child. After a few minutes, he spit up some pool water and regained consciousness.”
Firefighters said the boy was breathing by the time paramedics arrived.
He was reportedly alert but a little groggy, so he was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.
One Comment
Parents, please teach your kids to swim or sign them up for lessons at a YMCA!