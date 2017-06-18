WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Uncle Saves Boy From Drowning In Plymouth

June 18, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: Drowning, Plymouth, Rescue

BOSTON (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy was rescued by family members after nearly drowning at his birthday party.

Friends and family of the child were gathered at the boy’s grandfather’s house in Plymouth for a barbecue on Saturday.

But the child somehow ended up face down at the bottom of the pool–and that’s when his uncle dove in.

near drowning Uncle Saves Boy From Drowning In Plymouth

A boy nearly drowned in a pool at this house Saturday. (WBZ-TV)

“They pulled him out of the pool,” said Lt. Michael Connor of the Plymouth Fire Department. “They revived the child. After a few minutes, he spit up some pool water and regained consciousness.”

Firefighters said the boy was breathing by the time paramedics arrived.

He was reportedly alert but a little groggy, so he was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

  1. Josie Albert says:
    June 18, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Parents, please teach your kids to swim or sign them up for lessons at a YMCA!

