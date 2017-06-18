WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Keller @ Large: Gov. Charlie Baker Weighs In On Tax Issues

June 18, 2017 2:47 PM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Charlie Baker, Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Marijuana, Massachusetts, millionaire tax, Taxes

BOSTON (CBS) — When Gov. Charlie Baker sat down with WBZ political analyst Jon Keller to talk about several issues this week, one thing he was clear about was his position on raising taxes–he doesn’t want to.

“The people of Massachusetts live within their means,” he said. “State Government should, too.”

Keller asked Gov. Baker about the proposed recreational marijuana bill. With that bill, the House wants to slap a 28 percent tax on legal marijuana sales when legal pot starts in just about a year.

“I think the fact that the House has pulled this bill back and plans to discuss it later is a pretty clear indication that there were some red flags raised for them as well with regard to this,” said Gov. Baker.

“I’ve said all along I think the tax ought to be whatever it takes to fund the cost of administering and overseeing the law, and no more,” he added. “And I think that most people at this point believe that that number’s probably too high.”

Gov. Charlie Baker. (WBZ-TV)

As far as the proposed “Millionaire Tax,” which would add four percent surtax on individual annual incomes over $1 million, Gov. Baker hasn’t decided his position yet–he says he’s focused on other issues, and would like to see more information come out in the year-plus before it would be voted on.

He says there’s still a lot of time for information about that proposed tax to come out–and for him to decide.

“I don’t think we should be raising taxes, I think we should be living within our means,” he said. “But I’m sure that a lot of information that will be worth seeing will come out over the course of the next year.”

The two also spoke about the state’s investments in the Life Sciences over the years, and Gov. Baker’s plans to continue such practices.

Tune in next week for the second part of Jon’s interview with Gov. Baker.

  1. Steve Stevenson says:
    June 21, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    If the “millionaire tax” passes, we’ll see a sudden egress of millionaires from the state, losing not only the new 4%, but the normal tax revenue they would have otherwise provided. Ask yourself: “If I was a millionaire and the state wanted an additional 4% of my income, would I stay or move to NH? I can certainly afford to move… so why not?”.

    Idiots that propose these wealth taxes seem to have no idea how the human psyche works. The answer is to CUT SPENDING.

