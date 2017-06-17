Dozens Rescued, 15 Injured After Hyannis Ferry Crash

HYANNIS (CBS) – Coast Guard crews worked into the early morning hours Saturday after a high-speed ferry crashed into a jetty in Hyannis Harbor.

The Massachusetts Steamship Authority Ferry Iyanough hit the jetty and grounded on the rocks Friday night around 9:30 p.m.

The damaged Ferry Iyanough docked in Hyannis. That damage visible. Ran aground last night pic.twitter.com/3wGf9bxpFQ — Jim Smith (@JimSmith_WBZ) June 17, 2017

A total of 59 people were rescued from the ferry. Officials said Saturday that 15 people were injured, though none of those injuries were life-threatening.

One crew member and one food service employee were among the injured.

“I was asleep on the boat and all of the sudden I felt this huge jolt. I flew forward and looked up, and everyone flew forward,” said passenger Kane Barton. “I didn’t know what to do, so all of the sudden I started grabbing life vests and everything. I started giving it to some people. There were people outside who fell over, injured their head pretty bad and were bleeding. It was chaos at that point.”

A Coast Guard helicopter removed five injured passengers and also airlifted 10 other people from the ferry, which brings visitors from Nantucket to Hyannis.

Boats also removed people who were stranded on board, but rough seas made the rescues difficult.

“From the Coast Guard’s perspective, the response to the grounding was flawless. The local agencies did an outstanding job of coordinating amongst themselves as well as with the coast Guard. As a result, all of the people were safely evacuated from the vessel,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matt Baker, the chief of incident management at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England.

A tugboat removed the ferry from the jetty late Saturday morning.

Baker said the goal of the investigation is to “learn anything we can to make sure that future incidents are avoided.”

There are two licensed operators on ferries at all times. They were described as “experienced mariners” with 60 years of experience between them.

Crew members were tested for alcohol, but investigators do not believe that was a factor in the crash. Results from the test take at least 24 hours.

The cause of the grounding remains under investigation.

All high-speed ferry trips for Saturday between Hyannis and Nantucket have been canceled.

The Iyanough will leave Hyannis under its own power and head to Fairhaven for repairs.