Former Red Sox Infielder John Valentin, Mom Injured In SUV Crash

June 16, 2017 12:44 PM
RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox and New York Mets infielder John Valentin and his mom were injured when the SUV he was driving crashed into a building in New Jersey.

Red Bank Police Chief Darren McConnell says the 50-year-old Holmdel resident was driving along Route 35 on Thursday when the SUV left the roadway and slammed into a building used by the Visiting Nurse Association. More than half the SUV went into the building, which was unoccupied because the agency is moving.

The police chief says Valentin and his 71-year-old mother sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

McConnell says Valentin may have suffered a medical problem prior to the crash.

Valentin played for the Red Sox from 1992 to 2001. He finished his major league career with the New York Mets in 2002.

John Valentine hit .281 with 121 homers and 266 doubles over his 10 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

