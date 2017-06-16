Michelle Carter Guilty In Texting Suicide Trial

TAUNTON (CBS) – A juvenile court judge has found a Plainville teenager guilty of involuntary manslaughter after she was charged with sending her boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Michelle Carter had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Conrad Roy, who was found dead in his truck of carbon monoxide poisoning in 2014.

Carter was in tears as Judge Lawrence Moniz began to read his verdict.

Moniz announced his verdict on Friday in Bristol Juvenile Court.

Carter waived her right to a jury trial, meaning that members of the community did not render the verdict; Moniz acted solely as jury.

“This court finds that instructing Mr. Roy to get back in the truck constituted wanton and reckless conduct by Ms. Carter, creating a situation where there is a high degree of likelihood a high degree of harm would result to Mr. Roy,” Moniz said.

Carter faces up to 20 years in prison after being convicted.

The prosecution asked for Carter’s bail to be revoked, but Moniz allowed her to remain out on bail until her sentencing.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 3.

Defense attorney Joseph Cataldo says “we’re disappointed” with the guilty verdict. Cataldo offered no further comment pending Carter’s sentencing.

Prosecutors say the then-17-year-old Carter badgered Roy to act on his suicidal thoughts. During the trial, the prosecution showed dozens of text messages to Roy telling him to kill himself.

Defense lawyers argued that Roy had a history of depression and suicide attempts and was determined to take his own life.

Matthew Segal, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, said that while Roy’s death was a “terrible tragedy,” it was “not a reason to stretch the boundaries of our criminal laws or abandon the protections of our constitution.”

“There is no law in Massachusetts making it a crime to encourage someone, or even to persuade someone, to commit suicide. Yet Ms. Carter has now been convicted of manslaughter, based on the prosecution’s theory that, as a 17-year-old girl, she literally killed Mr. Roy with her words. This conviction exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions,” Segal said.

“The implications of this conviction go far beyond the tragic circumstances of Mr. Roy’s death. If allowed to stand, Ms. Carter’s conviction could chill important and worthwhile end-of-life discussions between loved across the Commonwealth.”