Georgetown Police Officer Corrals 1,000-Pound Pig

GEORGETOWN (CBS) – A police officer in Georgetown faced an unexpected task while on patrol Thursday morning – corralling a 1,000-pound pig.

Officer Henry Olshefsky responded to a report of a loose pig in a yard on Birch Tree Drive.

It turns out the pig was not too hard to spot, thanks to its massive size.

Olshefsky found the pig in the driveway of a home on Long Hill Road.

Police say the pig “appeared friendly, and was hanging out by a Frisbee, ready to play.”

After the pig walked out of the driveway, Olshefsky guided it down the street onto Red Pine Way in Rowley.

The pig recognized the farm where it had broken out of its pen. Upon seeing the farm, the pig ran back home safely.

“When I first got this call I thought I was going to be dealing with a small pig, but after seeing him, I realized I was dealing with a giant animal,” Officer Olshefsky said. “Thankfully, I was able to easily direct him back home while in my cruiser, where he seemed happy to be.”