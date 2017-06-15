Tyler Thornburg To Miss Rest Of Season After Shoulder Surgery

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox announced on Thursday that reliever Tyler Thornburg will undergo treatment for thoracic outlet syndrome in his right shoulder on Friday. Thornburg will miss the rest of the 2017 season, but the team anticipates him to be ready for 2018.

The Red Sox acquired Thornburg from the Brewers on Dec. 6 during the Winter Meetings for third baseman Travis Shaw and three prospects. After participating in the Red Sox’ own shoulder program, Thornburg sat out most of spring training. Thornburg started the season on the disabled list and ended up being moved to the 60-day DL in early May.

Shaw is batting .299 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs in 56 games for the Brewers this season. Red Sox third basemen, meanwhile, have combined to bat .203 with seven homers and 28 RBIs, posting a .582 OPS in 65 games.

Fellow reliever Carson Smith continues to recover from 2016 Tommy John surgery, but could begin a minor league rehab assignment this weekend. He could still return before the All-Star break.

Despite the major injuries, the Red Sox bullpen hasn’t exactly missed Thornburg or Smith so far in 2017. Led by closer Craig Kimbrel (18 saves, 0.91 ERA, 57 strikeouts in 29.2 innings), Red Sox relievers have posted the second-best bullpen ERA in the major leagues at 2.83.

Thornburg’s surgery will be performed by Dr. Robert Thompson at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri., home of the Washington University School of Medicine Center for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.