Boston Researchers Developing Way To Tan Without Harmful UV Rays

BOSTON (CBS) – Someday you may be able to get a tan without risking skin cancer.
Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have developed molecules that darken human skin, creating an artificial tan that lasts for several days.
“Skin darkening increased with daily treatment, becoming virtually black within a few days, and gradually decreased after application was halted, just as a normal tan does,” MGH said in a statement.
Why not just use sunscreen to safely go out in the sun and get a tan? WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall says sunscreens are not 100 percent effective, and not always applied properly.
“If you could get a real looking tan without needing to go to a tanning ban or using the sun, that would be great,” she said.
