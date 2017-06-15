Red Sox Place Brian Johnson On DL With Shoulder Impingement

BOSTON (CBS) — Brian Johnson didn’t sound very concerned Wednesday night when shoulder discomfort forced him to leave his start against the Phillies in the third inning.

But on Thursday, the Red Sox lefty finds himself on the 10-day disabled list.

Johnson was placed on the DL with a left shoulder impingement, the team announced on Thursday, with reliever Austin Maddox recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take his spot on the Boston 40-man roster. Johnson allowed three earned runs on four hits in 2.2 innings on Wednesday night before leaving the 7-3 Boston win with the injury.

In four starts this season, Johnson was 2-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched. The Red Sox won each of his four outings.

Maddux is on a major league roster for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old righty is 1-1 with three saves and a 1.33 ERA (allowed four earned runs over 27 innings) over 18 games between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket this season. To make room for Maddox on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Roenis Elias was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Johnson now joins fellow Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez on the disabled list, after being recalled from Pawtucket to take Rodriguez’s spot in the rotation a few weeks ago. Knuckleballer Steven Wright is also on the 60-day disabled list, and is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.