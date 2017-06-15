Psychiatrist: Man Accused Of Stabbing Nurse Has History Of Mental Illness

WORCESTER (CBS) — The young man accused of stabbing a nurse in a hospital emergency room has a history of mental illness.

Clinical psychiatrist Stephanie Hansen told the court that Conor O’Regan, 24, of Charlton is schizophrenic and believes he’s getting messages from the TV and radio.

Police say that O’Regan told them that he stabbed emergency room nurse Elise Wilson because he was unhappy with the care he received there during his last visit.

O’Regan was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Central District Court in Worcester for the stabbing attack at Harrington Hospital in Sturbridge Wednesday.

On Thursday evening, she remains in critical condition with stab wounds to her face and shoulder at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

Police say O’Regan went to the hospital emergency room Wednesday and attacked Wilson while he was alone with her in an examination room. He ran off, but was captured a short time later.

According to the police report released Thursday, O’Regan said that he had gone to Harrington Hospital three weeks ago and was unsatisfied with the care he received. He allegedly told police he decided to get a knife from his parents’ home and go to the hospital to “stab someone.”

In the report, Southbridge Police Officer Brody Blair said he saw O’Regan stabbing Wilson. Blair said O’Regan then pointed the knife at him before running out of the emergency room.

The 65-year-old Wilson has been a nurse for 40-years and was nearing a retirement her neighbors say is well-deserved because she’s spent her life helping people.

Neighbor Brandon Gryzb says, “I see her at the bus stop and she always says ‘Hi.’ She’s very nice.”

Another neighbor says she’s always been helpful.

“She’s joyful, always nice. She’s always willing to help,” he said.

Elise Wilson’s son says he wants to thank her co-workers at the hospital. He believes they’re the ones who actually saved his mother’s life.

O’Regan will be charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and assault with intent to kill.