Bruins Offer Sneak Peek Of Updated Jersey From Adidas

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a time of great change in the NHL. Or a time of very minor change. We don’t really know just yet.

But on Thursday morning, we caught a glimpse of what is to come from the updated jersey designs from Adidas. The sportswear company will take over jersey production from Reebok in the upcoming year, and Adidas will officially unveil all 31 NHL jerseys on June 21 at the league’s annual awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

Every team tweeted out a picture with a little glimpse of the Adidas design.

Here’s what the Bruins’ jersey looked like:

As is clear, it’s still very obviously a Bruins jersey.

One very subtle change in the design is the removal of the black outline on the yellow letters, which you can see on the old Reebok jerseys here:

So this is the back of the new #Bruins sweaters they just teased compared to last year's pic.twitter.com/EnwlshlgYB — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) June 15, 2017

Jersey changes always generate loads of interest, and with many teams tweeting out teaser pictures on Thursday, the NHL and Adidas appear to be tapping into that excitement heading in to the big reveal later this month.