Baker, Massachusetts Congressional Delegation React To Virginia Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) — Governor Charlie Baker and members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation were responding Wednesday morning to the shooting of a congressman and Capitol police officers at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.
Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Majority Whip and a Republican from Louisiana, was among those shot.
Governor Charlie Baker said to WBZ NewsRadio, “I feel terrible for everybody in this and especially Representative Scalise, who everybody knows and whatever your political affiliation, people really like him and I really hope he is okay and I hope who’s involved in this is okay and I’m glad they caught whoever it was that did it.”
Representative Bill Keating told WBZ-TV that the shooting has a personal aspect for him.
It’s shocking to hear the events even in today’s world,” he said. “It’s an instance where — especially when you know the one person that’s been identified Steve Scalise, who I work with on issues, I see almost daily at the gym — when you know the people it has a personal side to it. We’re concerned and praying for all the people that were victims here.”
Others took to Twitter to express their thoughts:
CBS News reported that the gunman was in custody.
One Comment