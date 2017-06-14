Baker, Massachusetts Congressional Delegation React To Virginia Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) — Governor Charlie Baker and members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation were responding Wednesday morning to the shooting of a congressman and Capitol police officers at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Majority Whip and a Republican from Louisiana, was among those shot.

Governor Charlie Baker said to WBZ NewsRadio, “I feel terrible for everybody in this and especially Representative Scalise, who everybody knows and whatever your political affiliation, people really like him and I really hope he is okay and I hope who’s involved in this is okay and I’m glad they caught whoever it was that did it.”

Representative Bill Keating told WBZ-TV that the shooting has a personal aspect for him.

It’s shocking to hear the events even in today’s world,” he said. “It’s an instance where — especially when you know the one person that’s been identified Steve Scalise, who I work with on issues, I see almost daily at the gym — when you know the people it has a personal side to it. We’re concerned and praying for all the people that were victims here.”

Others took to Twitter to express their thoughts:

My thoughts are with @SteveScalise, all those injured, and the brave Capitol Police who protect us every day. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 14, 2017

Praying for @SteveScalise, staff, Capitol Police and other victims of this horrific attack. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) June 14, 2017

To @SteveScalise, the other shooting victims and their families: I am praying for you. You have the strength of our nation w/ you right now. https://t.co/baCsmCJXbU — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 14, 2017

Thinking of @SteveScalise and my other colleagues practicing for the big game tomorrow night. We must act to put an end to this violence. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 14, 2017

I'm horrified by the shooting at Congressional baseball practice. Praying for the safety of my colleagues, their staff and Capitol Police. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) June 14, 2017

Praying for @SteveScalise, congressional staff members, Capitol Police, and all those affected by this morning's horrific shooting. — Rep. Stephen Lynch (@RepStephenLynch) June 14, 2017

Thoughts are w/ Rep. Steve Scalise, Capitol Police and everyone at softball practice, truly horrifying. Grateful shooter in custody. — Rep. Michael Capuano (@RepMikeCapuano) June 14, 2017

Horrified. My thoughts and prayers are w/ @SteveScalise, my Republican colleagues and Capitol Police. — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) June 14, 2017

Thankful to the @CapitolPolice & other law enforcement officers who help keep us safe. Speedy recovery for @SteveScalise staffers & police. — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) June 14, 2017

As situation in Alexandria develops, my prayers for a speedy recovery are with Rep. @SteveScalise, our Capitol Police, and staffers. — Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) June 14, 2017

Our prayers are with Rep. Scalise, Capitol Police & those who were injured by this AM's horrific act of violence and all of their families — Niki Tsongas (@nikiinthehouse) June 14, 2017

CBS News reported that the gunman was in custody.