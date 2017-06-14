WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Wednesday’s Child: 13-Year-Old Cole

June 14, 2017 5:23 AM
Filed Under: Adoption, Wednesdays Child

Cole is a friendly, easy going thirteen-year-old boy of Caucasian descent. He is described as a funny teenager who gets along well with both children and adults. Cole is very athletic and loves playing football and basketball. He also enjoys riding his bike and playing video games.

Cole is a seventh grade student who has many friends. Cole is a smart child but he is struggling in school this year. He was recently tested for special education services and now has an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) to help with academics. Cole has had many losses in his young life and he struggles with feeling abandoned. Cole currently attends individual therapy and meets with a therapeutic mentor weekly. Therapy should continue once a permanent family is identified.

Cole is legally freed for adoption and can be placed in a home with a mother and father or single mother as the youngest or only child. Cole will need a family that supports his relationship with his half-siblings. The court has ordered sibling visitation 4 times per year. A family will also need to be patient as it will take Cole time to form a trusting relationship with a new family.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.

