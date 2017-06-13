Did The Reds Just Make The Worst Defensive Play In Baseball History?

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Forget Bill Buckner. Forget Chuck Knoblauch launching throws into the grandstands. Forget everything about Pablo Sandoval. This play (or non-play) by the Cincinnati Reds defense may just be the worst baseball play ever captured on video.

This GIF shows you everything you need to see. The Reds, trailing the Padres 7-2 in the bottom of the third inning, needed just one more out. Former Red Sox lefty Bronson Arroyo, who is making a comeback to the majors at age 40 after two seasons out of the game due to injuries, induced a simple infield fly. Except for the Reds, the play was anything but simple, as the entire infield converged on the fly ball only for everyone to … just stand there.

There have certainly been uglier-looking defensive plays over the years, but it would be hard to find a play in baseball history that had worse communication among the fielders.

The GIF is obviously outstanding, but I highly recommend watching the video at MLB.com. That’s Don Orsillo, the former NESN play-by-play man who now calls games for the Padres, making the call.

The Reds lost the game to fall to 29-34 on the season, but they did land prized prospect Hunter Greene with the second pick in the draft. Greene recently appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, so, yeah, he’s a phenom.

But despite the bright future for the Reds, that doesn’t change that the current team just made an elite, all-time blooper reel play.

