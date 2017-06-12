Former President George H.W. Bush Celebrating 93rd Birthday In Maine

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush is celebrating his 93rd birthday with family on the Maine coast.

Bush was planning a low-key celebration Monday with his wife, Barbara Bush, and other family members at their summer home in Kennebunkport. She turned 92 last week.

The former president was hospitalized in the spring with a case of bronchitis, but his staff says he’s doing well. He arrived in Maine last month.

Bush is the oldest living ex-president and has celebrated previous birthdays by skydiving. His last jump came when he turned 90.

His chief of staff, Jean Becker, says he’s going to remain firmly planted on the ground Monday. Becker joked that she “hid his parachute.”

