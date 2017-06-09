Patriots Receive Super Bowl LI Rings At Robert Kraft’s House

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick and the Patriots may already be supremely focused on the 2017 NFL season, but on Friday night at owner Robert Kraft’s house, it was time to relish in the team’s most recent accomplishment.

Kraft hosted the 2016 Patriots players and coaches at his house in Chestnut Hill to hand out the fifth Super Bowl ring in franchise history.

The rings have gotten larger and flashier since the first one back in 2002, and this year’s lived up to the expectations.

The photo you've been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/ylymVAzlUp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2017

Introducing ring no. 5! pic.twitter.com/wGKLczbEDs — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2017

The rings feature five Lombardi Trophies on the top of the ring, and the words “We Are All Patriots” and “Greatest Comeback Ever” engraved on the inside.

It is the largest Super Bowl ring ever created. “Crafted in 10-karat white gold, the ring has a carat weight of 5.1 and features a stone count of more than 280 diamonds, including five marquise-cut diamonds representing the franchise’s five Vince Lombardi trophies,” the Patriots said.

Earlier this week prior to a Patriots minicamp practice session, Belichick commented on the feeling of seeing everybody gather to receive their rings.

“Well, it’s a great feeling to have everybody back together for that,” Belichick said. “It was a great accomplishment and we’ll enjoy it.”

Here’s a closer look at the previous four Super Bowl rings:

The Patriots earned this year’s rings by pulling off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history this past February in Houston. They famously trailed the Falcons 28-3 late in the third quarter before scoring 31 unanswered points en route to a most-dramatic overtime victory.

For the Patriots, it was the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl title, putting them one behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for most in NFL history. The Patriots are currently tied with the Cowboys and 49ers for the second-most Super Bowl victories.