NESN’s Intrusive New Sidebar Had Fans On Twitter Fuming

BOSTON (CBS) — NESN appeared to believe it had an innovative new idea for its Red Sox broadcasts, the kind of change that would keep fans informed and entertained throughout the game. Instead, its new idea looks to have backfired tremendously.

NESN introduced a new sidebar that popped up constantly throughout the Red Sox’ 9-1 loss on Thursday night, displaying a wide range of information mostly related to sports. It displayed stats, breaking news, and even reports from the James Comey hearing, seemingly as a random jumble.

Not only do we have ticker on #RedSox tonight but side bar info too pic.twitter.com/9Y56mpxI5X — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) June 8, 2017

But above all else, NESN’s sidebar presented info that viewers could have easily found on their smartphone or computer if they really wanted to find it.

The needless intrusion on fans’ TV screens had most on Twitter roasting the network for its ill-advised new idea.

Not to overstate things or overreact but this is the worst thing that has ever happened. https://t.co/4eVPQTVO9n — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) June 8, 2017

Next inning, NESN's side panel will be "5 Tips For Treating A Blister." pic.twitter.com/ZYQkbjnVHa — David Wade (@davidwade) June 9, 2017

NESN Exec 1: Got a great idea. Everyone's watching for the Red Sox, so let's make that screen smaller.

NESN Exec 2: I love it. Let's do it. pic.twitter.com/ku8LMiCtv8 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 9, 2017

Not sure about you guys, but I love the new Sox setup on @NESN pic.twitter.com/ZfdXWf4rWs — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) June 9, 2017

NESN has heard your complaints and are ready to roll out new graphics tomorrow, thank goodness. A sneak peek: pic.twitter.com/ituQVLakqn — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) June 9, 2017

OK, beating a dead horse, BUT this graphic overload is an achievement in broadcast television. pic.twitter.com/CBmSRxaCHJ — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) June 9, 2017

Made a quick mock up for you @NESN. Let's go big with this and make some money while we're at it pic.twitter.com/M97wmSiD1n — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) June 9, 2017

Instructions for @NESN: 1. Take some "NESN Fuel" and pour it on your graphics computers. 2. Light Match. pic.twitter.com/VLdWoboNhz — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) June 9, 2017

Take all this crap off our screens, @NESN. The scroll is horrible, but the sidebar takes your obnoxiousness to a new level. Do better. — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) June 9, 2017

Seriously, who at NESN thought this sidebar was a good idea — OverTheMonster (@OverTheMonster) June 8, 2017

Hi @NESN please remove the sidebar immediately xoxo — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) June 8, 2017

GIVE ME FULL PARAGRAPHS ON JIMMY COMEY YEAH BABY pic.twitter.com/NeIptZPRNN — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) June 9, 2017

Why are so many fans mad at NESN? Maybe because half the Red Sox game is being blocked a graphic nobody wants to read. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 9, 2017

Others tweeted at NESN directly to air their grievances:

NESN is run by a bunch of idiots. Can't remember the last time they made a good decision. — K✮S (@KovySnipes) June 9, 2017

Bad tv move by NESN. Not appealing at all — John Fitzgerald (@jfp128) June 9, 2017

@nesn The crawl on the bottom is annoying. The crap on the left side is obnoxious and unacceptable. Delete it! — Chris DeMers (@chrisdbma) June 9, 2017

@nesn. The sidebar on the broadcast is 100% unacceptable. I don't want PIP. I certainly don't want to see news headlines. I have CNN. — mark bronstein (@mrbcpa99) June 9, 2017

NESN likely won’t change their minds on the sidebar any time soon, so Red Sox fans will have to endure the new screen setup for the time being – almost certainly on Friday night when the Red Sox take on the Tigers. We have reached out to NESN for comment, but have not received a response.

Either way, it’s likely that the longer NESN goes with the sidebar, the angrier Twitter will get.