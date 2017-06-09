WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Unlicensed Driver Charged With OUI After Auburn Crash That Injured Family Of Four

June 9, 2017 6:13 AM
Filed Under: Auburn, Auburn Police, Nick Giovanni

AUBURN (CBS) – An unlicensed driver, who is in the country illegally, was charged with drunk driving Thursday afternoon following a crash that injured a family of four in Auburn.

Just before 5 p.m. a car being driven by 43-year-old Jose Acevedo slammed into a 2015 Subaru Outback from behind on Route 20.

joseacevedo Unlicensed Driver Charged With OUI After Auburn Crash That Injured Family Of Four

Jose Acevedo. (Image Credit: Auburn Police)

Two adults and two children were in the Subaru, including a mother who suffered a possible broken neck.

Police arrested Acevedo after he showed possible signs of intoxication.

After being transported to the police station, Acevedo registered a .26 blood alcohol level, which is over three times the legal limit.

auburncrash Unlicensed Driver Charged With OUI After Auburn Crash That Injured Family Of Four

A family of four was injured after being rear-ended by a man who admitted to being in the country illegally. (Image Credit: Auburn Police)

Following his arrest, police say Acevedo admitted to entering in the United States illegally through Mexico from El Salvador. He said he does not have a driver’s license.

Acevedo was arraigned Friday in Worcester District Court on charges of operating under the influence, operating a motor vehicle negligently, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He was ordered held on $7,000 bail.

