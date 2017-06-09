Unlicensed Driver Charged With OUI After Auburn Crash That Injured Family Of Four

AUBURN (CBS) – An unlicensed driver, who is in the country illegally, was charged with drunk driving Thursday afternoon following a crash that injured a family of four in Auburn.

Just before 5 p.m. a car being driven by 43-year-old Jose Acevedo slammed into a 2015 Subaru Outback from behind on Route 20.

Two adults and two children were in the Subaru, including a mother who suffered a possible broken neck.

Police arrested Acevedo after he showed possible signs of intoxication.

After being transported to the police station, Acevedo registered a .26 blood alcohol level, which is over three times the legal limit.

Following his arrest, police say Acevedo admitted to entering in the United States illegally through Mexico from El Salvador. He said he does not have a driver’s license.

Acevedo was arraigned Friday in Worcester District Court on charges of operating under the influence, operating a motor vehicle negligently, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He was ordered held on $7,000 bail.