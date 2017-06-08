Patriots Minicamp Day 3 Takeaways: Tom Brady, Brandin Cooks Get In Some Extra Work

BOSTON (CBS) — The tandem of Tom Brady and Brandin Cooks has the potential to be special. Maybe not Randy Moss-in-2007 special, but the duo could nevertheless represent the most lethal offensive threat in the league in 2017.
Premature? Of course! But that’s what June minicamp is for.
Here’s a look at what happened Thursday at Gillette Stadium for the third and final day of minicamp.
Brady And Cooks Get In Extra Work
For Tom Brady, the allotted time for practice is never enough. On Thursday, Brandin Cooks followed the quarterback’s lead.
Mike Reiss snapped a photo of the duo walking off the practice field well after the session had come to an end.
Cooks has averaged 81 receptions, 1,156 yards and more than eight touchdowns per season over his past two years.
Cyrus Jones Muffs Punt
It’s wrong to expect the second-year player to be perfect, but every time he messes up one of these punts, it’s going to get covered.
Handling punts has to be priorities Nos. 1, 2 and 3 this year for Jones, as he hopes to atone for a somewhat disastrous rookie campaign.
Malcolm Butler Absent
As far as absences go, No. 21 was the biggest.
Lawrence Guy and Andrew Jelks were also absent again. Kony Ealy also left the practice session early. Dont’a Hightower, Malcolm Mitchell and Alan Branch continued to work separately during drills as they work through minor injuries.
Limited Role For Garoppolo
Don’t read too much into it, but Jimmy Garoppolo got very few reps in 11-on-11’s.
Each quarterback threw an interception in 7-on-7’s.
In the limited action, Garoppolo was quite accurate.
Familiar Faces On Receiving End Of Brady’s Passes
On Wednesday, Brady worked newcomer Rex Burkhead into the receiving rotation. On Thursday, it was back to old friends Julian Edelman and James White.
Of course, given the nature of the practice, the ball was spread around.
Gilmore v. Cooks
There ought to be some pretty good competition on the practice fields this year, and this matchup is just one of many.
Devin Lucien Putting In Work
For the second straight day, receiver Devin Lucien was the last player to leave the field. He’s got a long road ahead of him if he wants to make the roster, considering the way the depth chart looks. But he’s certainly putting in the work.
Not Much Downtime For Brady, Edelman and Gronk
The three biggest stars of the Patriots’ offense went from the practice field to the club level shortly after practice ended.
Miscellaneous
“Boom.”
Football in June. Boom.