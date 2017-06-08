Josh Kraft Roasts Jets During Patriots Charitable Foundation Banquet

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a good time to be the New England Patriots.

They’re coming off a Super Bowl victory, the fifth in franchise history. They still employ Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time. And they’re carrying the best team in the NFL into the 2017 season.

As you might imagine, everyone at 1 Patriot Place is feeling pretty good right about now.

That includes Josh Kraft, president of the Patriots Charitable Foundation and son of Robert Kraft.

Josh Kraft spoke to the 2017 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners on Thursday, after a visit from Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady and Julian Edelman. At the end of his remarks, he invited everyone gathered to tour the Patriots Hall of Fame — while taking a dig at the team’s rival from New Jersey.

“It’s a great take,” Josh Kraft said of the team hall of fame. “I’m not biased, but it’s a lot better than the Jets Hall of Fame — right?”

At that point, either Robert Kraft or Andre Tippett (it was unclear) said something which Josh Kraft then repeated: the Jets Hall of Fame is “nonexistent.”

Ouch.

Yet with the Jets closing in on the 50-year mark of their most recent Super Bowl victory, and with hopelessness on the horizon, they’re bound to be used as a punching bag from time to time.